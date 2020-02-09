NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.21 Per Share

NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 31st, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.21 per share by the utilities provider on Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 10th. This is a boost from NiSource’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20.

NiSource has increased its dividend by an average of 6.3% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 3 years. NiSource has a payout ratio of 60.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect NiSource to earn $1.37 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 61.3%.

NYSE:NI opened at $29.80 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The company has a market cap of $11.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.88, a P/E/G ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.21. NiSource has a twelve month low of $25.92 and a twelve month high of $30.67.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on NI shares. ValuEngine raised shares of NiSource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Wolfe Research raised shares of NiSource from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of NiSource from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Bank of America raised shares of NiSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of NiSource from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.22.

NiSource Company Profile

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. It provides natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers; generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and wholesale and transmission transaction services.

