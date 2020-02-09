Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) Cut to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on NIU. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on shares of Niu Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set an overweight rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub cut Niu Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of NASDAQ NIU traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $9.79. 268,967 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 214,137. Niu Technologies has a 12-month low of $5.33 and a 12-month high of $13.60. The firm has a market cap of $741.88 million, a P/E ratio of 58.71 and a beta of 0.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.48.

Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 25th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter. Niu Technologies had a return on equity of 15.23% and a net margin of 4.88%. The company had revenue of $91.56 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Niu Technologies will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NIU. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Niu Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $104,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Niu Technologies by 29.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 43,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 10,054 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Niu Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,347,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Niu Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,465,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.92% of the company’s stock.

Niu Technologies Company Profile

Niu Technologies designs, manufactures, and sells smart e-scooters in the People's Republic of China. It offers N, M, and U series e-scooters with various models or specifications under the NIU brand name. The company sells and services its products through city partner system, as well as through own online store and third-party e-commerce platforms.

