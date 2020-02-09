Nlight (NASDAQ:LASR) Upgraded to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Nlight (NASDAQ:LASR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on LASR. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Nlight from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on Nlight in a report on Friday, December 20th. They set an overweight rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine raised Nlight from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Nlight from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $21.00.

Nlight stock traded down $0.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $19.42. 190,132 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 261,866. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.05. Nlight has a fifty-two week low of $12.60 and a fifty-two week high of $26.77. The stock has a market cap of $766.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,942.00 and a beta of 2.45.

In other Nlight news, CFO Ran Bareket sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total transaction of $500,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 118,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,369,026.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CTO Robert Martinsen sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $30,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 46,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $933,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 52,338 shares of company stock valued at $1,058,710 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nlight in the fourth quarter worth approximately $229,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nlight in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,046,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Nlight by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,157,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,466,000 after buying an additional 63,824 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in Nlight by 44.6% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 15,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 4,713 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Nlight by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 202,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,109,000 after buying an additional 3,572 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.07% of the company’s stock.

About Nlight

nLIGHT, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures semiconductor and fiber lasers used in the industrial, microfabrication, and aerospace and defense markets. The company also produces optical fiber products. It markets and sells its products to original equipment manufacturer primarily through direct sales force in the United States, China, South Korea, Germany, and Finland, as well as through various independent sales representatives and distributors in Asia and Europe.

