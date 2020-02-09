Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) Rating Reiterated by Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity restated their buy rating on shares of Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) in a research report report published on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $5.50 target price on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. New Street Research raised shares of Nokia Oyj from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Nokia Oyj from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $3.90 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nokia Oyj from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $4.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Nokia Oyj from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the stock from $7.50 to $4.20 in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Charter Equity reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Nokia Oyj in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $4.67.

NOK traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $4.37. 102,633,861 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,131,076. Nokia Oyj has a 12-month low of $3.33 and a 12-month high of $6.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.92 and a 200 day moving average of $4.39. The firm has a market cap of $23.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -437,000.00 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.04. Nokia Oyj had a negative net margin of 0.03% and a positive return on equity of 8.31%. The firm had revenue of $7.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.38 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Nokia Oyj will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NOK. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Nokia Oyj during the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,420,000. Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc. grew its holdings in Nokia Oyj by 307.5% during the 3rd quarter. Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc. now owns 1,345,712 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,809,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015,465 shares in the last quarter. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC grew its holdings in Nokia Oyj by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC now owns 3,971,399 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,096,000 after acquiring an additional 748,429 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Nokia Oyj by 200.9% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 372,656 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,885,000 after acquiring an additional 741,956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Nokia Oyj by 5,240.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 605,118 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,062,000 after acquiring an additional 593,788 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.93% of the company’s stock.

Nokia Oyj Company Profile

Nokia Corporation engages in the network and technology businesses worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Ultra Broadband Networks, Global Services, IP Networks and Applications, and Nokia Technologies. It provides hardware, software, and services for telecommunications operators, enterprises, and related markets/verticals, including public safety and Internet of Things (IoT).

