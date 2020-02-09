Nomura Holdings Inc (NYSE:NMR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Nomura Holdings Inc (NYSE:NMR) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.75.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine cut Nomura from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Nomura in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Nomura from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised Nomura from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th.

NYSE NMR opened at $5.09 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.56. Nomura has a 52-week low of $3.05 and a 52-week high of $5.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.93, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $16.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.27, a PEG ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 1.42.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Nomura by 1,305.2% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 975,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,145,000 after acquiring an additional 906,074 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Nomura by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 136,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 15,355 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nomura by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 151,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $644,000 after buying an additional 33,105 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nomura by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 25,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 5,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nomura by 76.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 5,839,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,816,000 after buying an additional 2,521,096 shares during the last quarter. 0.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nomura

Nomura Holdings, Inc provides various financial services to individuals, corporations, financial institutions, governments, and governmental agencies worldwide. It operates through three segments: Retail, Asset Management, and Wholesale. The Retail segment offers various financial products and investment services for individuals and corporations.

