Nomura Holdings Inc (NYSE:NMR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Nomura Holdings Inc (NYSE:NMR) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.75.
A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine cut Nomura from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Nomura in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Nomura from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised Nomura from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th.
NYSE NMR opened at $5.09 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.56. Nomura has a 52-week low of $3.05 and a 52-week high of $5.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.93, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $16.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.27, a PEG ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 1.42.
About Nomura
Nomura Holdings, Inc provides various financial services to individuals, corporations, financial institutions, governments, and governmental agencies worldwide. It operates through three segments: Retail, Asset Management, and Wholesale. The Retail segment offers various financial products and investment services for individuals and corporations.
