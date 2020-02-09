Noodles & Co (NASDAQ:NDLS) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.06 Per Share

Analysts predict that Noodles & Co (NASDAQ:NDLS) will post $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Noodles & Co’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.05 and the highest is $0.07. Noodles & Co reported earnings per share of $0.01 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 500%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Noodles & Co will report full-year earnings of $0.17 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.16 to $0.19. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.23 to $0.28. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Noodles & Co.

Noodles & Co (NASDAQ:NDLS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The restaurant operator reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. Noodles & Co had a net margin of 0.62% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The business had revenue of $118.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Noodles & Co from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Noodles & Co from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Noodles & Co from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Noodles & Co from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Noodles & Co in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Noodles & Co currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.92.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NDLS. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Noodles & Co by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 184,109 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 2,074 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC grew its position in Noodles & Co by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 981,424 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,437,000 after purchasing an additional 6,010 shares in the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC grew its position in Noodles & Co by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 84,360 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Noodles & Co by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 245,033 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,930,000 after purchasing an additional 13,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in Noodles & Co during the 4th quarter worth approximately $113,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NDLS traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.88. 361,361 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 392,976. Noodles & Co has a fifty-two week low of $4.45 and a fifty-two week high of $9.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.31, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $350.77 million, a PE ratio of 131.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.18. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.03.

Noodles & Company develops and operates fast-casual restaurants in the United States. It offers cooked-to-order dishes, including noodles and pasta, soups, salads, and appetizers. As of January 1, 2019, the company operated 394 company-owned and 65 franchised restaurants in 29 states, and the District of Columbia.

