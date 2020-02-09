Norbord (NYSE:OSB) Receives Hold Rating from CIBC

CIBC reissued their hold rating on shares of Norbord (NYSE:OSB) in a research report released on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has a $45.00 price objective on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on OSB. TD Securities raised their price target on Norbord from $28.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Norbord from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Vertical Research downgraded Norbord from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Raymond James upgraded Norbord from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Norbord from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Norbord currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $40.17.

Get Norbord alerts:

Shares of OSB traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $30.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 448,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 210,327. Norbord has a 12-month low of $19.46 and a 12-month high of $31.89. The stock has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of -60.10 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.39 and its 200 day moving average is $25.90.

Norbord (NYSE:OSB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The construction company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.16). Norbord had a negative net margin of 2.43% and a negative return on equity of 4.06%. The business had revenue of $403.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $435.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Norbord will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Norbord by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,629 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Norbord by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,455 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Norbord by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 94,028 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,512,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Norbord in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Norbord by 2,057.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,013 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 3,827 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.97% of the company’s stock.

About Norbord

Norbord Inc manufactures and sells wood-based panels for retail chains, contractor supply yards, and industrial manufacturers primarily in North America and Europe. The company offers oriented strand boards for use in sheathing, flooring, and roofing in home construction applications; particleboards that are used in flooring and other construction applications; and medium density fiberboards for use in cabinet doors, mouldings, and interior wall paneling applications, as well as related value-added products for use in the construction of new homes, and renovation and repair of existing structures.

Featured Article: Trading based on a resistance level

Receive News & Ratings for Norbord Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norbord and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.