Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) Stake Increased by Quadrant Capital Group LLC

Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) by 114.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 956 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Savior LLC acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its position in Norfolk Southern by 159.5% during the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 192 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern during the third quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in Norfolk Southern by 7,100.0% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 216 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.90% of the company’s stock.

NSC has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Norfolk Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Cfra reissued a “hold” rating and set a $225.00 target price on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $225.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Norfolk Southern from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $215.00.

Shares of NSC opened at $210.18 on Friday. Norfolk Southern Corp. has a 52 week low of $166.57 and a 52 week high of $219.88. The firm has a market cap of $55.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $202.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $188.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The railroad operator reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.27. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 24.10% and a return on equity of 18.04%. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.57 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Corp. will post 11.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is 36.36%.

In related news, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 1,336 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.16, for a total value of $278,101.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,446,712. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Michael Joseph Wheeler sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.84, for a total transaction of $2,341,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 27,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,754,129.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,724 shares of company stock worth $3,125,979 in the last quarter. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

