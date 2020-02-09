North Star Investment Management Corp. Has $24.23 Million Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

North Star Investment Management Corp. decreased its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 82,513 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 247 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for 2.5% of North Star Investment Management Corp.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Apple were worth $24,230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Apple by 29,161.0% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 16,895,866 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $57,543,000 after purchasing an additional 16,838,124 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Apple by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,041,509 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,144,877,000 after purchasing an additional 302,917 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Apple by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 14,019,253 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,139,892,000 after purchasing an additional 267,009 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Apple by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 10,844,434 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,428,828,000 after purchasing an additional 2,382,156 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Apple by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 5,320,034 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,191,529,000 after purchasing an additional 494,862 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $320.03 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1,422.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.69, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is $306.01 and its 200 day moving average is $251.43. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $164.56 and a twelve month high of $327.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.45. Apple had a return on equity of 60.19% and a net margin of 21.49%. The business had revenue of $91.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 13.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be issued a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.90%.

In other Apple news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total value of $434,573.19. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,134,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $345,077,266.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on AAPL. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Apple from $305.00 to $343.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Cowen lifted their price target on Apple from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Apple from $285.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Barclays boosted their target price on Apple from $224.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Apple from $300.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $314.55.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

