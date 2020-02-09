Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Northwest Pipe Company manufactures welded steel pipe in two business segments. In its Water Transmission business, they are a supplier of large diameter, high-pressure steel pipe used primarily for water transmission. In its Tubular Products business, they manufacture smaller diameter, electric resistance welded steel pipe for use in a wide range of construction, agricultural, energy and industrial applications. “

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on NWPX. Northland Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Northwest Pipe in a research note on Friday, December 6th. BidaskClub raised shares of Northwest Pipe from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Northwest Pipe from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th.

Northwest Pipe stock opened at $33.88 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $319.99 million, a PE ratio of 18.98 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.72. Northwest Pipe has a twelve month low of $18.04 and a twelve month high of $35.72.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Northwest Pipe by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 253,195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,434,000 after acquiring an additional 7,065 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Northwest Pipe by 3.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 145,222 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,744,000 after acquiring an additional 4,201 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its stake in shares of Northwest Pipe by 177.5% during the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 36,192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after acquiring an additional 23,150 shares during the last quarter. SG Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Northwest Pipe by 35.2% during the third quarter. SG Capital Management LLC now owns 23,473 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $661,000 after acquiring an additional 6,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Northwest Pipe by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 22,833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $761,000 after acquiring an additional 1,533 shares during the last quarter. 76.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Northwest Pipe Company Profile

Northwest Pipe Company manufactures engineered welded steel pipe water systems in North America. It produces large-diameter, high-pressure, and engineered welded steel pipeline systems for use in drinking water infrastructure; and pipes for piling and hydroelectric projects, water and wastewater treatment plants, and other applications, as well as for industrial plant piping systems and structural applications.

