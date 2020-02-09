NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) PT Lowered to $20.00 at Wells Fargo & Co

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) had its target price reduced by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report released on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 1.37% from the company’s current price.
Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on NLOK. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on NortonLifeLock from $26.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on NortonLifeLock to $17.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut NortonLifeLock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on NortonLifeLock from $26.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on NortonLifeLock to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.43.
NLOK stock traded up $2.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $19.73. 24,742,074 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,190,317. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.97 billion, a PE ratio of 3.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.62 and a beta of 1.27. NortonLifeLock has a fifty-two week low of $16.64 and a fifty-two week high of $28.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 1.93.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NLOK. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NortonLifeLock in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of NortonLifeLock in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of NortonLifeLock in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of NortonLifeLock in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of NortonLifeLock in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. 85.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
NortonLifeLock Company Profile
NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber security products, services, and solutions worldwide. The company offers Norton security solutions as a subscription service providing protection for devices against malware, viruses, adware, and ransomware on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that provides identity monitoring, alerts, and restoration to its customers.
