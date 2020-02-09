NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) PT Lowered to $20.00 at Wells Fargo & Co

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) had its target price reduced by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report released on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 1.37% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on NLOK. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on NortonLifeLock from $26.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on NortonLifeLock to $17.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut NortonLifeLock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on NortonLifeLock from $26.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on NortonLifeLock to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.43.

NLOK stock traded up $2.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $19.73. 24,742,074 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,190,317. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.97 billion, a PE ratio of 3.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.62 and a beta of 1.27. NortonLifeLock has a fifty-two week low of $16.64 and a fifty-two week high of $28.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 1.93.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $618.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $607.39 million. NortonLifeLock had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 100.76%. NortonLifeLock’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. Analysts predict that NortonLifeLock will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NLOK. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NortonLifeLock in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of NortonLifeLock in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of NortonLifeLock in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of NortonLifeLock in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of NortonLifeLock in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. 85.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NortonLifeLock Company Profile

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber security products, services, and solutions worldwide. The company offers Norton security solutions as a subscription service providing protection for devices against malware, viruses, adware, and ransomware on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that provides identity monitoring, alerts, and restoration to its customers.

