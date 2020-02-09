Norwegian Cruise Line (NASDAQ:NCLH) Shares Gap Down to $55.10

Shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:NCLH) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $56.71, but opened at $55.10. Norwegian Cruise Line shares last traded at $52.81, with a volume of 2,369,845 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NCLH. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Macquarie set a $65.00 target price on Norwegian Cruise Line and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Nomura reduced their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a research report on Friday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Norwegian Cruise Line currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.53.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $57.19 and a 200-day moving average of $52.88.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NASDAQ:NCLH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.27 earnings per share.

In other news, CEO Rio Frank J. Del sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total transaction of $230,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 392,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,545,405. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Andrew Stuart sold 245,364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.49, for a total value of $13,124,520.36. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 259,150 shares of company stock valued at $13,890,008. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Motco increased its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 168.8% in the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 993.7% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 864 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. Bell Rock Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Bell Rock Capital LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) is a global cruise company. The Company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. The Company had 25 ships with approximately 50,400 Berths, as of May 1, 2017. The Company’s brands offer itineraries to various destinations around the world, including Europe, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Africa, Canada, Bermuda, Caribbean, Alaska and Hawaii.

