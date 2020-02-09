NTN Buzztime (NYSEAMERICAN:NTN) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

NTN Buzztime Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:NTN)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $2.21. NTN Buzztime shares last traded at $2.21, with a volume of 5 shares changing hands.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in NTN Buzztime stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NTN Buzztime Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:NTN) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 15,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.54% of NTN Buzztime as of its most recent SEC filing.

About NTN Buzztime (NYSEAMERICAN:NTN)

NTN Buzztime, Inc provides interactive entertainment and dining technology to bars and restaurants in the United States and Canada. Its principal product and service is Buzztime Entertainment On Demand (BEOND) platform. The company also leases equipment, including tablets used in its BEOND tablet platform, and the cases and charging trays for the tablets to certain network subscribers.

Read More: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for NTN Buzztime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NTN Buzztime and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.