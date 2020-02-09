Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) Earns “Outperform” Rating from Wedbush

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by analysts at Wedbush in a research note issued to investors on Friday, LiveTradingNews reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Nuance Communications in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Nuance Communications in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Nuance Communications from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Nuance Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Nuance Communications in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.00.

Get Nuance Communications alerts:

Shares of Nuance Communications stock traded down $0.16 on Friday, hitting $21.85. 5,433,537 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,216,884. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a PE ratio of 25.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 0.94. Nuance Communications has a one year low of $14.02 and a one year high of $22.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The software maker reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $418.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $406.30 million. Nuance Communications had a net margin of 14.02% and a return on equity of 11.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Nuance Communications will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Thomas L. Beaudoin sold 12,355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.60, for a total value of $205,093.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 255,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,247,674.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Wendy Cassity sold 12,653 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.83, for a total transaction of $225,602.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 111,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,985,138.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 63,374 shares of company stock valued at $1,108,662 in the last three months. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Nuance Communications in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Nuance Communications in the 4th quarter worth $71,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in Nuance Communications in the 3rd quarter worth $80,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Nuance Communications in the 4th quarter worth $90,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Nuance Communications in the 4th quarter worth $96,000. 90.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nuance Communications Company Profile

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ: NUAN) is the pioneer and leader in conversational AI innovations that bring intelligence to everyday work and life. The company delivers solutions that understand, analyze, and respond to people – amplifying human intelligence to increase productivity and security. With decades of domain and AI expertise, Nuance works with thousands of organizations globally across healthcare, financial services, telecommunications, government, and retail – to create stronger relationships and better experiences for their customers and workforce.

Recommended Story: What member countries make up the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for Nuance Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuance Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.