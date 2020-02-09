Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) Earns “Outperform” Rating from Wedbush

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by analysts at Wedbush in a research note issued to investors on Friday, LiveTradingNews reports.
Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Nuance Communications in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Nuance Communications in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Nuance Communications from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Nuance Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Nuance Communications in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.00.
Shares of Nuance Communications stock traded down $0.16 on Friday, hitting $21.85. 5,433,537 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,216,884. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a PE ratio of 25.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 0.94. Nuance Communications has a one year low of $14.02 and a one year high of $22.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68.
In other news, EVP Thomas L. Beaudoin sold 12,355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.60, for a total value of $205,093.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 255,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,247,674.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Wendy Cassity sold 12,653 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.83, for a total transaction of $225,602.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 111,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,985,138.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 63,374 shares of company stock valued at $1,108,662 in the last three months. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Nuance Communications in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Nuance Communications in the 4th quarter worth $71,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in Nuance Communications in the 3rd quarter worth $80,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Nuance Communications in the 4th quarter worth $90,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Nuance Communications in the 4th quarter worth $96,000. 90.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Nuance Communications Company Profile
Nuance Communications (NASDAQ: NUAN) is the pioneer and leader in conversational AI innovations that bring intelligence to everyday work and life. The company delivers solutions that understand, analyze, and respond to people – amplifying human intelligence to increase productivity and security. With decades of domain and AI expertise, Nuance works with thousands of organizations globally across healthcare, financial services, telecommunications, government, and retail – to create stronger relationships and better experiences for their customers and workforce.
