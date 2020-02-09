Numis Securities Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for St. Modwen Properties (LON:SMP)

Numis Securities restated their buy rating on shares of St. Modwen Properties (LON:SMP) in a research note published on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Peel Hunt reissued a hold rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.58) price objective (up previously from GBX 450 ($5.92)) on shares of St. Modwen Properties in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Peel Hunt reissued a hold rating and set a GBX 900 ($11.84) price objective on shares of St. Modwen Properties in a report on Friday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of St. Modwen Properties from GBX 490 ($6.45) to GBX 530 ($6.97) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Liberum Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of St. Modwen Properties in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 617.50 ($8.12).

SMP stock opened at GBX 504 ($6.63) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.39. St. Modwen Properties has a 52 week low of GBX 370 ($4.87) and a 52 week high of GBX 522.31 ($6.87). The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 496.33 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 450.15. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.02.

St. Modwen Properties (LON:SMP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported GBX 17.40 ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of GBX 16.40 ($0.22) by GBX 1 ($0.01). On average, equities research analysts expect that St. Modwen Properties will post 1995.0000362 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be issued a GBX 5.10 ($0.07) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. This is an increase from St. Modwen Properties’s previous dividend of $3.60. St. Modwen Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 0.29%.

In other St. Modwen Properties news, insider Sarah Whitney purchased 9,000 shares of St. Modwen Properties stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 464 ($6.10) per share, with a total value of £41,760 ($54,932.91).

St. Modwen Properties Company Profile

St. Modwen Properties PLC invests in, develops, operates, and manages residential and commercial properties in the United Kingdom. It develops land for residential, employment, leisure, retail, and education purposes, as well as uses green infrastructure and community facilities; and industrial and logistics projects.

