Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd (NYSE:NEA) Position Trimmed by Tradewinds Capital Management LLC

Tradewinds Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd (NYSE:NEA) by 13.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,928 shares of the company’s stock after selling 780 shares during the quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd were worth $71,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd by 95.8% in the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,014 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 74,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc grew its stake in shares of Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 6,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 1,160 shares in the last quarter. Gainplan LLC grew its stake in shares of Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Gainplan LLC now owns 21,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 1,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 110,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,590,000 after buying an additional 1,580 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, insider Newman Robert 812,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th.

Shares of NYSE NEA traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.75. The stock had a trading volume of 409,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 486,200. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.28. Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd has a 52 week low of $12.94 and a 52 week high of $14.78.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.054 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.39%.

Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd Profile

Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC and Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in undervalued municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income taxes, including the alternative minimum tax.

