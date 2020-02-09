NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI) Stock Holdings Lessened by MAI Capital Management

MAI Capital Management lowered its stake in NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 13.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,653 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 259 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $210,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora increased its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 265.5% in the fourth quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 212 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 70.0% in the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 221 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Savior LLC bought a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 531.3% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 303 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. 89.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

NXPI stock opened at $132.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.54. NXP Semiconductors NV has a 52-week low of $85.38 and a 52-week high of $137.92. The company has a 50-day moving average of $130.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $114.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.28.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The semiconductor provider reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.28. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 24.09%. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.13 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors NV will post 7.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other NXP Semiconductors news, EVP Stephen Owen sold 1,639 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $193,402.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,096 shares in the company, valued at $837,328. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Keith M. Shull sold 21,085 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.35, for a total transaction of $2,516,494.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,801,230.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,018 shares of company stock valued at $3,721,765 over the last 90 days.

Several analysts have issued reports on NXPI shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. TheStreet downgraded shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $136.15.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V., a semiconductor company, provides high performance mixed signal solutions for radio frequency (RF), analog, power management, interface, security, and digital processing products worldwide. The company offers products for audio and visual head-end unit applications, such as single-chip radio solutions, multi-standard radios, audio amplifiers and power analog products, and i.MX applications processors; in-vehicle networking products; two-way secure entry products; various sensors and microcontrollers; power management solutions; battery cell controllers; and solutions for radar, vision, vehicle-to-vehicle, and vehicle-to-infrastructure systems.

Read More: What are economic reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI).

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.