Nyzo 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $208,634.00 (NYZO)

Nyzo (CURRENCY:NYZO) traded up 12.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 9th. One Nyzo coin can currently be purchased for $0.33 or 0.00003296 BTC on exchanges. Nyzo has a total market capitalization of $3.56 million and approximately $208,634.00 worth of Nyzo was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Nyzo has traded up 12.7% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002777 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $342.72 or 0.03400370 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009959 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.90 or 0.00237160 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0719 or 0.00000713 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00032757 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.81 or 0.00136999 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002699 BTC.

Nyzo Coin Profile

Nyzo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,705,107 coins. Nyzo’s official website is nyzo.co . The official message board for Nyzo is medium.com/@nyzoco/the-nyzo-mesh-time-and-diversity-as-a-currency-85c676631516

Nyzo Coin Trading

Nyzo can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nyzo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nyzo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nyzo using one of the exchanges listed above.

