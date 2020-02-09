O2Micro International (NASDAQ:OIIM) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

O2Micro International (NASDAQ:OIIM) released its earnings results on Thursday. The electronics maker reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.08, Fidelity Earnings reports. O2Micro International had a negative net margin of 8.27% and a negative return on equity of 7.95%. The firm had revenue of $17.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.60 million. O2Micro International updated its Q1 2020

Pre-Market guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ OIIM traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.67. 35,355 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,827. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.32 million, a P/E ratio of -8.33 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 4.88, a current ratio of 5.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.49. O2Micro International has a 1 year low of $1.16 and a 1 year high of $1.97.

Get O2Micro International alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of O2Micro International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th.

O2Micro International Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets integrated circuits and solutions for power management components and systems in China, Japan, Taiwan, Korea, Singapore, and internationally. The company provides analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits that manage and provide LCD and LED lighting; control and monitor battery charging and discharging in portable electronic devices and vehicles; perform DC/DC and AC/DC conversion; and provide select and switch functionality between power sources.

Featured Story: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for O2Micro International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O2Micro International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.