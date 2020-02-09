Obalon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OBLN) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Obalon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OBLN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Obalon Therapeutics, Inc. is a medical device company. It focused on developing and commercializing medical devices to treat obese and overweight. The company’s product consists of Obalon balloon system, the first swallowable, gas-filled intragastric balloon designed to provide progressive and sustained weight loss in obese patients. Obalon Therapeutics, Inc. is based in San Diego, California. “

Shares of OBLN stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $1.77. The stock had a trading volume of 203,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 241,982. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.85 and a 200 day moving average of $2.10. The stock has a market cap of $13.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.17 and a beta of -4.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 5.72 and a quick ratio of 5.20. Obalon Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.52 and a 12-month high of $23.30.

Obalon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OBLN) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.50) by $2.89. The company had revenue of $0.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 million. Obalon Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 607.48% and a negative return on equity of 228.96%. As a group, research analysts expect that Obalon Therapeutics will post -2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO William J. Plovanic bought 65,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.66 per share, for a total transaction of $107,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 106,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $177,297.96. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 14.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new stake in Obalon Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $316,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Obalon Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $58,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Obalon Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Obalon Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $301,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Obalon Therapeutics by 132.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 473,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 269,582 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.00% of the company’s stock.

Obalon Therapeutics Company Profile

Obalon Therapeutics, Inc, a vertically integrated medical device company, focuses on developing and commercializing medical devices to treat people who are obese and overweight. The company offers the Obalon balloon system designed to provide weight loss in obese patients. Obalon Therapeutics, Inc was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, California.

