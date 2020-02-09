Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp Has $1.21 Million Holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp lifted its position in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 900 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,205,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. BigSur Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. 33.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GOOGL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Bernstein Bank assumed coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Friday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,600.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $1,500.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Alphabet from $1,525.00 to $1,460.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Nomura boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $1,560.00 to $1,680.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,521.84.

GOOGL stock opened at $1,479.11 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1,017.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.61, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.02. Alphabet Inc has a twelve month low of $1,027.03 and a twelve month high of $1,500.58. The company has a quick ratio of 3.75, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1,416.89 and a 200-day moving average of $1,286.95.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.76 by $2.59. The company had revenue of $37.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.44 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 21.22%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $12.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 54.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

