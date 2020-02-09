Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) Shares Down 6.7%

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) shares were down 6.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $12.82 and last traded at $12.83, approximately 689,048 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 43% from the average daily volume of 1,209,593 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.75.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on OII shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Oceaneering International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Oceaneering International in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Oceaneering International in a report on Monday, January 13th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $12.30 target price for the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Oceaneering International in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Oceaneering International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.69.

Get Oceaneering International alerts:

The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.90.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OII. Manning & Napier Group LLC purchased a new position in Oceaneering International during the fourth quarter worth $32,477,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Oceaneering International by 3,062.3% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,190,951 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $16,137,000 after buying an additional 1,153,290 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Oceaneering International during the second quarter worth $11,702,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Oceaneering International during the third quarter worth $6,415,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Oceaneering International by 85.8% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 781,602 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,654,000 after buying an additional 361,042 shares during the period. 95.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oceaneering International Company Profile (NYSE:OII)

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services and products to the offshore oil and gas industry, as well as to defense, aerospace, and commercial theme park industries worldwide. The company's Remotely Operated Vehicles (ROVs) segment offers submersible vehicles for drill support, vessel-based inspection, maintenance and repair, installation and construction support, pipeline inspection and surveys, and subsea production facility operation and maintenance services.

See Also: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Oceaneering International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oceaneering International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.