Oddo Bhf Reiterates “€16.50” Price Target for Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA)

Oddo Bhf set a €16.50 ($19.19) price target on Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) in a research report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on IFXA. UBS Group set a €25.00 ($29.07) price objective on Infineon Technologies and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Independent Research set a €24.40 ($28.37) price objective on Infineon Technologies and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays set a €21.00 ($24.42) price objective on Infineon Technologies and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. DZ Bank reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €21.00 ($24.42) target price on Infineon Technologies and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €21.51 ($25.01).

Infineon Technologies has a 52 week low of €13.43 ($15.62) and a 52 week high of €19.70 ($22.91). The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €19.70.

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and system solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Japan, and Americas. It operates in four segments: Automotive, Industrial Power Control, Power Management & Multimarket, and Chip Card & Security.

