Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) have been assigned an average broker rating score of 2.33 (Buy) from the three brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. Old Republic International’s rating score has declined by 16.5% from three months ago as a result of a number of analysts’ ratings changes.

Analysts have set a 1 year consensus price objective of $26.00 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.33 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Old Republic International an industry rank of 96 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several analysts recently commented on ORI shares. ValuEngine raised Old Republic International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Old Republic International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORI. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 146,046 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 255,071 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,709,000 after purchasing an additional 10,125 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,466,270 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $748,972,000 after purchasing an additional 612,203 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Old Republic International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $320,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 194.8% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 23,009 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 15,205 shares during the period. 74.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Old Republic International stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.04. 1,196,854 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,712,408. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 0.72. Old Republic International has a fifty-two week low of $20.24 and a fifty-two week high of $24.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.75.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The insurance provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. Old Republic International had a return on equity of 9.52% and a net margin of 14.64%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. Research analysts expect that Old Republic International will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

About Old Republic International

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: General Insurance Group, Title Insurance Group, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

