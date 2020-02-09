Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) Lowered to “Strong Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note published on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on OLLI. Odeon Capital Group initiated coverage on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued an overweight rating and issued a $86.00 price objective (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a hold rating on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $80.38.

NASDAQ:OLLI traded down $2.77 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $49.39. The stock had a trading volume of 2,693,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,413,444. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a one year low of $49.25 and a one year high of $103.03. The company has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.08, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $58.95 and a 200 day moving average of $65.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 10th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.03. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 10.20%. The company had revenue of $327.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $322.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet’s revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ollie’s Bargain Outlet news, CEO John W. Swygert sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $1,750,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 44,156 shares in the company, valued at $3,090,920. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Kenneth Robert Bertram sold 12,228 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.71, for a total value of $791,273.88. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 41,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,699,507.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 54,427 shares of company stock valued at $3,651,830. 16.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 4th quarter valued at $360,000. FMR LLC grew its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,612,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,651,000 after purchasing an additional 175,467 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 226,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,821,000 after purchasing an additional 38,884 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 31,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,739,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Finally, National Investment Services of America LLC acquired a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 4th quarter worth about $677,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.62% of the company’s stock.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Company Profile

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers food products, housewares, books and stationery, bed and bath products, health and beauty products, floor coverings, electronics, and toys; and other products, including hardware, personal health care, candy, clothing, sporting, pet and lawn, and garden products.

