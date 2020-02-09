Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) Lowered to “Strong Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note published on Friday, BidAskClub reports.
Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on OLLI. Odeon Capital Group initiated coverage on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued an overweight rating and issued a $86.00 price objective (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a hold rating on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $80.38.
NASDAQ:OLLI traded down $2.77 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $49.39. The stock had a trading volume of 2,693,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,413,444. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a one year low of $49.25 and a one year high of $103.03. The company has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.08, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $58.95 and a 200 day moving average of $65.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.
In other Ollie’s Bargain Outlet news, CEO John W. Swygert sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $1,750,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 44,156 shares in the company, valued at $3,090,920. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Kenneth Robert Bertram sold 12,228 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.71, for a total value of $791,273.88. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 41,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,699,507.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 54,427 shares of company stock valued at $3,651,830. 16.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 4th quarter valued at $360,000. FMR LLC grew its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,612,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,651,000 after purchasing an additional 175,467 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 226,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,821,000 after purchasing an additional 38,884 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 31,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,739,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Finally, National Investment Services of America LLC acquired a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 4th quarter worth about $677,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.62% of the company’s stock.
Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Company Profile
Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers food products, housewares, books and stationery, bed and bath products, health and beauty products, floor coverings, electronics, and toys; and other products, including hardware, personal health care, candy, clothing, sporting, pet and lawn, and garden products.
