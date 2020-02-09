Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) Trading Down 5.3%

Shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OLLI) dropped 5.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $49.25 and last traded at $49.39, approximately 2,696,658 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 87% from the average daily volume of 1,443,291 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.16.

OLLI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $86.00 price objective (up from $70.00) on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Odeon Capital Group initiated coverage on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.38.

The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.03, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.89.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 10th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.03. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 12.89%. The firm had revenue of $327.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $322.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Kenneth Robert Bertram sold 12,228 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.71, for a total value of $791,273.88. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 41,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,699,507.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Kevin Mclain sold 5,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.39, for a total transaction of $375,992.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,750 shares in the company, valued at $375,992.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 54,427 shares of company stock valued at $3,651,830. Corporate insiders own 16.36% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OLLI. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 379.5% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 588,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,486,000 after purchasing an additional 465,454 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,612,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,651,000 after purchasing an additional 175,467 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 979,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,437,000 after purchasing an additional 124,258 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 36.4% in the 3rd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 421,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,741,000 after purchasing an additional 112,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 613,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,958,000 after purchasing an additional 88,635 shares during the last quarter. 95.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Company Profile (NASDAQ:OLLI)

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers food products, housewares, books and stationery, bed and bath products, health and beauty products, floor coverings, electronics, and toys; and other products, including hardware, personal health care, candy, clothing, sporting, pet and lawn, and garden products.

