Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) Trading Down 5.3%

Shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OLLI) dropped 5.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $49.25 and last traded at $49.39, approximately 2,696,658 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 87% from the average daily volume of 1,443,291 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.16.
OLLI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $86.00 price objective (up from $70.00) on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Odeon Capital Group initiated coverage on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.38.
The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.03, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.89.
In other news, VP Kenneth Robert Bertram sold 12,228 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.71, for a total value of $791,273.88. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 41,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,699,507.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Kevin Mclain sold 5,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.39, for a total transaction of $375,992.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,750 shares in the company, valued at $375,992.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 54,427 shares of company stock valued at $3,651,830. Corporate insiders own 16.36% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OLLI. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 379.5% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 588,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,486,000 after purchasing an additional 465,454 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,612,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,651,000 after purchasing an additional 175,467 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 979,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,437,000 after purchasing an additional 124,258 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 36.4% in the 3rd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 421,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,741,000 after purchasing an additional 112,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 613,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,958,000 after purchasing an additional 88,635 shares during the last quarter. 95.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Company Profile (NASDAQ:OLLI)
Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers food products, housewares, books and stationery, bed and bath products, health and beauty products, floor coverings, electronics, and toys; and other products, including hardware, personal health care, candy, clothing, sporting, pet and lawn, and garden products.
