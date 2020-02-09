Omega Flex (NASDAQ:OFLX) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Omega Flex (NASDAQ:OFLX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

NASDAQ:OFLX opened at $100.01 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.15 and a beta of 0.74. Omega Flex has a one year low of $61.51 and a one year high of $119.89. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a current ratio of 3.90.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Omega Flex by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 3,891 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Omega Flex by 0.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,044 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,053,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Omega Flex by 32.2% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,598 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Omega Flex by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,949,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Omega Flex by 3.4% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 17,335 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,773,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.50% of the company’s stock.

Omega Flex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells flexible metal hoses and accessories in the United States and internationally. It offers flexible gas piping for use in residential and commercial buildings, as well as its fittings; and corrugated medical tubing for use in hospitals, ambulatory care centers, dental, physician and veterinary clinics, laboratories, and other facilities.

