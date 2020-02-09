Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Omeros Corporation is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to discovering, developing and commercializing products focused on inflammation and disorders of the central nervous system. Omeros’ most clinically advanced product candidates are derived from its proprietary PharmacoSurgery(TM) platform designed to improve clinical outcomes of patients undergoing arthroscopic, ophthalmological, urological and other surgical and medical procedures. Omeros has four ongoing PharmacoSurgery(TM) clinical development programs, and its lead product candidate, OMS103HP, is being evaluated in Phase 3 clinical trials for use during arthroscopic surgery to improve postoperative joint function and reduce postoperative pain. Omeros is also building a diverse pipeline of preclinical programs targeting inflammation and central nervous system disorders. “

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on OMER. Wedbush reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Omeros in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Omeros in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $34.00 price objective (down from $35.00) on shares of Omeros in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Maxim Group reiterated a buy rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Omeros in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Omeros from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $23.40.

Omeros stock opened at $12.61 on Wednesday. Omeros has a 1-year low of $12.31 and a 1-year high of $20.92. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.77 and its 200 day moving average is $15.51.

Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $29.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.19 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.81) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 547.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Omeros will post -1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Thomas J. Cable sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.16, for a total transaction of $131,600.00. 12.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in Omeros by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 39,578 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 4,842 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Omeros by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,858,463 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $60,539,000 after purchasing an additional 40,412 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Omeros by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,401,494 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,679,000 after purchasing an additional 28,991 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Omeros by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 85,426 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,341,000 after purchasing an additional 3,035 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Omeros by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 107,544 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,688,000 after purchasing an additional 13,752 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.21% of the company’s stock.

Omeros Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule and protein therapeutics, and orphan indications targeting inflammation, complement-mediated diseases, disorders of the central nervous system (CNS), and immune-related diseases. It provides OMIDRIA for use in cataract surgery or intraocular lens replacement in the United States.

