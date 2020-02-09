Onix (ONX) Price Reaches $0.0002 on Top Exchanges

Onix (CURRENCY:ONX) traded up 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 8th. Onix has a total market cap of $21,618.00 and $1.00 worth of Onix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Onix has traded up 21% against the U.S. dollar. One Onix coin can now be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00008575 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ArcticCoin (ARC) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded 25% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Pura (PURA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Adzcoin (ADZ) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Uro (URO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000536 BTC.

Onix Profile

ONX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 26th, 2017. Onix’s total supply is 112,119,457 coins and its circulating supply is 107,072,781 coins. The Reddit community for Onix is /r/ONIXCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Onix’s official Twitter account is @onix_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Onix is www.onixcoin.com

Onix Coin Trading

Onix can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Onix directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Onix should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Onix using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

