Opal Price Hits $0.0068 on Major Exchanges (OPAL)

Opal (CURRENCY:OPAL) traded 14% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on February 9th. Opal has a total market capitalization of $102,783.00 and $4.00 worth of Opal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Opal coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0068 or 0.00000067 BTC on exchanges including YoBit and Cryptopia. In the last seven days, Opal has traded up 18.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00008834 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00004288 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001202 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00006150 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001369 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0527 or 0.00000521 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00038987 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Opal Profile

Opal is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on September 12th, 2014. Opal’s total supply is 15,156,364 coins. Opal’s official website is www.opal-coin.com . Opal’s official Twitter account is @OpalCoinTeam

Buying and Selling Opal

Opal can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and YoBit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Opal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Opal should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Opal using one of the exchanges listed above.

