Open Platform Price Up 24.3% Over Last Week (OPEN)

Open Platform (CURRENCY:OPEN) traded up 21.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 9th. One Open Platform token can now be purchased for $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io and Kucoin. Open Platform has a total market capitalization of $975,372.00 and $15,728.00 worth of Open Platform was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Open Platform has traded up 24.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Open Platform alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002785 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $339.47 or 0.03359841 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009937 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.06 or 0.00228200 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0728 or 0.00000721 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00033320 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.28 or 0.00131410 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000067 BTC.

About Open Platform

Open Platform launched on May 3rd, 2018. Open Platform’s total supply is 1,745,447,045 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,057,741,422 tokens. Open Platform’s official website is www.openfuture.io . Open Platform’s official Twitter account is @OpenPlatformICO and its Facebook page is accessible here . Open Platform’s official message board is medium.com/@theOPENPlatform

Buying and Selling Open Platform

Open Platform can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io and Kucoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Open Platform directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Open Platform should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Open Platform using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Open Platform Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Open Platform and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.