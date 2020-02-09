Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at BidaskClub

Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Opera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Opera from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Opera from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Opera from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.44.

Shares of NASDAQ OPRA opened at $7.31 on Friday. Opera has a twelve month low of $6.36 and a twelve month high of $14.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.11. The company has a market capitalization of $800.99 million, a PE ratio of 17.00 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a quick ratio of 4.25, a current ratio of 4.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.21. Opera had a return on equity of 6.53% and a net margin of 18.82%. The firm had revenue of $93.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.13 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Opera will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OPRA. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Opera during the third quarter worth about $115,000. Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Opera during the fourth quarter worth about $139,000. Cim LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Opera by 25.7% during the third quarter. Cim LLC now owns 16,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 3,370 shares during the period. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Opera during the fourth quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Opera during the third quarter worth about $940,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

Opera Company Profile

Opera Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides mobile and PC web browsers in Ireland, Russia, and internationally. It offers mobile browser products under the Opera Mini, Opera for Android, and Opera Touch names; PC browser under the Opera for Computers name; Opera News, a personalized news aggregation app; and Okash, a microfinance app.

