Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Stock Holdings Lifted by Legacy Bridge LLC

Legacy Bridge LLC lifted its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,646 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 776 shares during the quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $829,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in Oracle in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC bought a new stake in Oracle in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC bought a new stake in Oracle in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Savior LLC bought a new stake in Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Institutional investors own 52.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Bruce R. Chizen sold 225,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.64, for a total value of $12,294,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 135,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,420,822.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 50,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total transaction of $2,750,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,750,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 279,643 shares of company stock worth $15,306,458 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.67.

Shares of ORCL traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $54.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,864,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,394,438. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $53.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $175.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.37, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.37. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $49.82 and a fifty-two week high of $60.50.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $9.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.65 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 27.62% and a return on equity of 56.86%. The business’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 9th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 8th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.38%.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

