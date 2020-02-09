O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) Releases Q1 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) issued an update on its first quarter 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 4.37-4.47 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.50. O’Reilly Automotive also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 19.03-19.13 EPS.

NASDAQ ORLY traded down $10.44 during trading on Friday, hitting $387.69. The stock had a trading volume of 1,175,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 679,122. The company has a market capitalization of $30.12 billion, a PE ratio of 21.67, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $431.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $414.13. O’Reilly Automotive has a twelve month low of $349.71 and a twelve month high of $454.31.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The specialty retailer reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.27 by ($0.02). O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 514.91% and a net margin of 13.70%. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive will post 19.69 earnings per share for the current year.

O’Reilly Automotive declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 5th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the specialty retailer to reacquire up to 3.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

ORLY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Goldman Sachs Group lowered O’Reilly Automotive from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $479.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Stephens decreased their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $480.00 to $460.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday. William Blair reissued a buy rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $413.00 to $418.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, UBS Group set a $495.00 price target on O’Reilly Automotive and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $436.00.

In other news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.65, for a total transaction of $1,991,925.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Jeremy Adam Fletcher sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.50, for a total transaction of $657,750.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,087,041.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,345 shares of company stock valued at $8,084,415. 2.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About O’Reilly Automotive

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, and temperature control and water pumps; maintenance items comprising antifreeze and lighting products, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

