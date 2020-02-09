Orthopediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Orthopediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “OrthoPediatrics Corp. is a medical device company. It markets surgical systems for trauma and deformity, bone fractures and reconstruction procedures. OrthoPediatrics Corp. is based in NEW YORK. “

KIDS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BidaskClub cut Orthopediatrics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price target on Orthopediatrics from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. SunTrust Banks began coverage on Orthopediatrics in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine cut Orthopediatrics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Orthopediatrics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.83.

Shares of KIDS opened at $47.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.35. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.80. Orthopediatrics has a 52 week low of $28.19 and a 52 week high of $51.48.

Orthopediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $20.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.87 million. Orthopediatrics had a negative return on equity of 12.12% and a negative net margin of 15.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.15) EPS. Analysts forecast that Orthopediatrics will post -0.83 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Mark C. Throdahl sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.31, for a total transaction of $343,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP David R. Bailey sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.31, for a total value of $514,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 40.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KIDS. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Orthopediatrics by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 421,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,803,000 after acquiring an additional 72,340 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Orthopediatrics by 357.8% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after acquiring an additional 21,947 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in shares of Orthopediatrics in the 4th quarter valued at $1,031,000. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of Orthopediatrics by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 145,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,842,000 after acquiring an additional 24,700 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Orthopediatrics by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 168,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,920,000 after acquiring an additional 7,481 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.35% of the company’s stock.

OrthoPediatrics Corp., a medical device company, designs, develops, and markets anatomically appropriate implants and devices for the treatment of children with orthopedic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company's products comprise PediLoc, PediPlates, cannulated screws, PediFlex nail, PediNail products, PediLoc tibia products, anterior cruciate ligament reconstruction systems, locking cannulated blades, locking proximal femurs, RESPONSE Spine systems, Bandloc, and Pediguard.

