Pacifica Partners Inc. Acquires New Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BSV. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 12,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $985,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Fundamentun LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 4,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 20,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,690,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA BSV opened at $81.08 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $80.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.76. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $78.72 and a 12-month high of $81.36.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were paid a $0.1534 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%.

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

