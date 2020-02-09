Pacifica Partners Inc. Invests $28,000 in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,535 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of General Electric by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. now owns 44,711 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares during the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. grew its holdings in shares of General Electric by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 23,986 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of General Electric by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 28,415 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Electric by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,397 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bremer Bank National Association grew its holdings in shares of General Electric by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 11,892 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares during the last quarter. 60.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GE opened at $12.83 on Friday. General Electric has a 52-week low of $7.65 and a 52-week high of $13.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.84. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.27. The firm has a market cap of $113.10 billion, a PE ratio of -20.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.14.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.03. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 14.13% and a negative net margin of 4.71%. The company had revenue of $26.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. General Electric’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that General Electric will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 20th. General Electric’s payout ratio is 6.15%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of General Electric in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Bank of America raised General Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, UBS Group raised General Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $11.50 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.29.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

