Pacifica Partners Inc. Invests $42,000 in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA)

Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 720 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,664,748 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,581,027,000 after purchasing an additional 338,005 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,106,086 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $171,798,000 after purchasing an additional 212,891 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,951,028 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $107,911,000 after purchasing an additional 348,718 shares during the last quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc now owns 1,831,810 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $101,317,000 after purchasing an additional 23,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,732,993 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $95,852,000 after purchasing an additional 406,079 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.38% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on WBA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $73.00 to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Pivotal Research dropped their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.69.

Shares of WBA stock opened at $53.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc has a 52 week low of $49.03 and a 52 week high of $74.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.38 billion, a PE ratio of 13.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $55.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.38.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.03). Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 21.76%. The business had revenue of $34.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.46 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc will post 5.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be given a $0.458 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.55%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

