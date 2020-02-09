Pacifica Partners Inc. Invests $49,000 in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 1,083 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CMCSA. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Comcast by 2.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 325,166,060 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $13,748,022,000 after acquiring an additional 8,635,296 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Comcast in the fourth quarter worth about $169,146,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Comcast by 22.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 13,191,720 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $594,683,000 after acquiring an additional 2,430,859 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Comcast by 215.7% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,753,648 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $78,862,000 after acquiring an additional 1,198,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alleghany Corp DE grew its position in Comcast by 61.6% in the third quarter. Alleghany Corp DE now owns 3,054,871 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $137,714,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165,000 shares in the last quarter. 82.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CMCSA. Guggenheim set a $57.00 target price on Comcast and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price (down previously from $52.00) on shares of Comcast in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Comcast to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Comcast from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Comcast in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.08.

In other news, EVP David N. Watson sold 78,100 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.67, for a total transaction of $3,410,627.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 564,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,648,396.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Comcast stock opened at $44.74 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $45.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $36.75 and a fifty-two week high of $47.74. The company has a market capitalization of $203.07 billion, a PE ratio of 15.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.03.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The cable giant reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.04. Comcast had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 18.25%. The firm had revenue of $28.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. This is an increase from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 26.84%.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

