Pacifica Partners Inc. Invests $68,000 in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA)

Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 210 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,081,637 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $12,406,056,000 after purchasing an additional 264,410 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing in the 3rd quarter valued at $128,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 48.8% in the 3rd quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,195 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $835,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,338 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atwater Malick LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. 68.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cowen assumed coverage on Boeing in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $350.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on Boeing from $350.00 to $340.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Buckingham Research raised their price objective on Boeing from $308.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Longbow Research assumed coverage on Boeing in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group set a $333.00 price objective on Boeing and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $352.28.

Shares of BA opened at $336.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $192.28 billion, a PE ratio of -280.63, a PEG ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 1.28. Boeing Co has a 12 month low of $302.72 and a 12 month high of $446.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $327.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $349.75.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($3.80). The company had revenue of $17.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.76 billion. Boeing had a negative return on equity of 70.76% and a negative net margin of 0.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.48 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Boeing Co will post 4.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $2.055 per share. This represents a $8.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. Boeing’s payout ratio is presently -236.89%.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

