Pacifica Partners Inc. Invests $86,000 in BlackBerry Ltd (NYSE:BB)

Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in BlackBerry Ltd (NYSE:BB) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 13,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of BlackBerry during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BlackBerry during the 2nd quarter worth about $98,000. Wealth Architects LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackBerry during the 3rd quarter worth about $80,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackBerry by 9,229.4% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 16,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 16,613 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Capital Management Ltd boosted its position in BlackBerry by 29.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Capital Management Ltd now owns 17,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 4,005 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.91% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BB opened at $6.02 on Friday. BlackBerry Ltd has a one year low of $4.86 and a one year high of $10.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.44 and a beta of 1.80. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.21.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 20th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. BlackBerry had a negative net margin of 5.92% and a positive return on equity of 0.89%. The business had revenue of $280.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $276.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that BlackBerry Ltd will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BB has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America raised shares of BlackBerry from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. CIBC reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of BlackBerry in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Morgan Stanley reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of BlackBerry in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of BlackBerry in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. BlackBerry presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.50.

BlackBerry Company Profile

BlackBerry Limited provides enterprise software and services worldwide. The company offers BlackBerry Enterprise Mobility Suite, which combines and integrates mobile security, management, productivity, and collaboration solutions, such as BlackBerry UEM, BlackBerry Dynamics, and BlackBerry Workspaces; BlackBerry AtHoc, a networked crisis communications solution; SecuSUITE for Government, a voice encryption software solution; BlackBerry Enterprise Consulting and BlackBerry Cybersecurity Consulting services; and BBM Enterprise, an enterprise-grade instant messaging solution, as well as BlackBerry Spark Communication services.

