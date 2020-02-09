Pacifica Partners Inc. Makes New Investment in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT)

Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of American Tower by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,549,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,450,332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213,664 shares during the period. CX Institutional grew its position in shares of American Tower by 56.3% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC grew its position in shares of American Tower by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 7,933 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,754,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Nwam LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Tower in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, Sabal Trust CO grew its position in shares of American Tower by 93.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sabal Trust CO now owns 2,488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.68% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 1,261 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.68, for a total transaction of $289,626.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,592,964.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Olivier Puech sold 313 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.56, for a total value of $71,539.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,279,328.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,574 shares of company stock valued at $1,043,846. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AMT shares. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on American Tower from $242.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Cowen upped their price target on American Tower from $238.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $218.00 price target (up previously from $216.00) on shares of American Tower in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $204.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Tower currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $224.36.

NYSE:AMT opened at $238.75 on Friday. American Tower Corp has a twelve month low of $171.05 and a twelve month high of $242.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $231.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $221.96. The company has a market cap of $105.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.40.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 27th were given a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is 50.56%.

About American Tower

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

