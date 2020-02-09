Pacifica Partners Inc. Purchases New Shares in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 640 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $91,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GLD. Papp L Roy & Associates boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates now owns 3,795 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $527,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 9,491 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,318,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Patten Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 4,509 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,011 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truewealth LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 609 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:GLD opened at $147.79 on Friday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12-month low of $119.54 and a 12-month high of $149.68. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $145.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $141.46.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

