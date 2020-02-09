Pacifica Partners Inc. Purchases Shares of 815 Sun Life Financial Inc (NYSE:SLF)

Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sun Life Financial Inc (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sun Life Financial by 165.5% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 32,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after purchasing an additional 20,030 shares during the last quarter. Motco lifted its holdings in Sun Life Financial by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 104,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,669,000 after purchasing an additional 8,321 shares during the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. increased its position in Sun Life Financial by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 14,864,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,151,000 after buying an additional 435,990 shares during the period. Man Group plc increased its position in Sun Life Financial by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 961,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,041,000 after buying an additional 37,984 shares during the period. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC bought a new position in Sun Life Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $253,000. 42.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE SLF opened at $48.19 on Friday. Sun Life Financial Inc has a 52 week low of $34.78 and a 52 week high of $48.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.72, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $47.08 and its 200 day moving average is $44.33.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.40. Sun Life Financial had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 6.43%. The company had revenue of $7.28 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Sun Life Financial Inc will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on SLF shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut Sun Life Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Barclays increased their price objective on Sun Life Financial from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Sun Life Financial in a research report on Friday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Sun Life Financial from $56.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial in a research report on Friday, January 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.56.

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Sun Life Financial Canada, Sun Life Financial United States, Sun Life Financial Asset Management, Sun Life Financial Asia, and Corporate.

