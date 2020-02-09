Pacifica Partners Inc. Purchases Shares of 815 Sun Life Financial Inc (NYSE:SLF)

Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sun Life Financial Inc (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.
Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sun Life Financial by 165.5% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 32,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after purchasing an additional 20,030 shares during the last quarter. Motco lifted its holdings in Sun Life Financial by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 104,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,669,000 after purchasing an additional 8,321 shares during the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. increased its position in Sun Life Financial by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 14,864,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,151,000 after buying an additional 435,990 shares during the period. Man Group plc increased its position in Sun Life Financial by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 961,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,041,000 after buying an additional 37,984 shares during the period. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC bought a new position in Sun Life Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $253,000. 42.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of NYSE SLF opened at $48.19 on Friday. Sun Life Financial Inc has a 52 week low of $34.78 and a 52 week high of $48.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.72, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $47.08 and its 200 day moving average is $44.33.
Several research analysts have weighed in on SLF shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut Sun Life Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Barclays increased their price objective on Sun Life Financial from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Sun Life Financial in a research report on Friday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Sun Life Financial from $56.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial in a research report on Friday, January 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.56.
Sun Life Financial Profile
Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Sun Life Financial Canada, Sun Life Financial United States, Sun Life Financial Asset Management, Sun Life Financial Asia, and Corporate.
Featured Article: Market Indexes
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sun Life Financial Inc (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF).
Receive News & Ratings for Sun Life Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Life Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.