Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ Boosts Position in Monro Inc (NASDAQ:MNRO)

Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ boosted its position in shares of Monro Inc (NASDAQ:MNRO) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 155,350 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 556 shares during the quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ’s holdings in Monro were worth $12,148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Monro by 1,348.9% in the third quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 357,113 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $28,215,000 after acquiring an additional 332,466 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Monro by 4.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,878,294 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $416,119,000 after acquiring an additional 189,012 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Monro by 1,259.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 148,458 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $12,664,000 after acquiring an additional 137,535 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monro in the second quarter worth $11,713,000. Finally, Fenimore Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Monro by 43.2% in the fourth quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 452,699 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $35,401,000 after acquiring an additional 136,626 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on MNRO shares. Cfra cut their price target on Monro from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Monro from $90.00 to $78.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine cut Monro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on Monro to $75.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Monro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.67.

Monro stock traded up $1.36 during trading on Friday, hitting $61.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 338,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 380,833. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $73.95 and its 200 day moving average is $76.17. Monro Inc has a 1-year low of $59.47 and a 1-year high of $89.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The auto parts company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $329.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $338.04 million. Monro had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 11.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Monro Inc will post 2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Monro

Monro, Inc provides automotive undercar repair, and tire sales and services in the United States. The company offers range of services on passenger cars, light trucks, and vans for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension, and wheel alignment. It also provides other products and services, including tires and routine maintenance services, including state inspections.

