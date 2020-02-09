Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ Buys 5,000 Shares of Fidelity National Financial Inc (NYSE:FNF)

Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial Inc (NYSE:FNF) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 128,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $5,825,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 104.2% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 54.9% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FNF traded down $3.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $45.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,112,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,136,889. Fidelity National Financial Inc has a 52 week low of $33.94 and a 52 week high of $49.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $13.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.92 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $46.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.51.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Fidelity National Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.54.

Fidelity National Financial Profile

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates in Title, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and conveyances, and home warranty insurance.

