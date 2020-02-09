Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ Invests $229,000 in Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ acquired a new position in Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Seattle Genetics by 7.4% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 19,639 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,677,000 after acquiring an additional 1,351 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Seattle Genetics by 1.7% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 164,099 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,014,000 after acquiring an additional 2,803 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Seattle Genetics during the third quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Castleark Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Seattle Genetics during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,673,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Seattle Genetics by 32.2% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 263,222 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,076,000 after acquiring an additional 64,062 shares during the last quarter. 95.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 28,472 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.32, for a total value of $3,169,503.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Roger D. Dansey sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.07, for a total value of $228,140.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 179,444 shares of company stock valued at $18,287,725 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 33.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SGEN traded down $1.23 on Friday, hitting $117.41. 1,642,543 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 986,269. The business’s fifty day moving average is $112.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.08. Seattle Genetics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.90 and a 12 month high of $122.36.

Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.60. Seattle Genetics had a negative return on equity of 15.01% and a negative net margin of 17.31%. The business had revenue of $289.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.75) earnings per share. Seattle Genetics’s revenue was up 66.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Seattle Genetics, Inc. will post -0.78 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SGEN. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Seattle Genetics in a research report on Monday, January 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $139.00 price target for the company. Bank of America began coverage on Seattle Genetics in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price target on shares of Seattle Genetics in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price target on shares of Seattle Genetics in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Seattle Genetics in a research report on Friday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.78.

Seattle Genetics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas.

