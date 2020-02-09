Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ Lowers Stock Holdings in Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC)

Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ lessened its holdings in Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) by 40.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 38,822 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 26,686 shares during the quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $2,339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MPC. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 365.4% in the 3rd quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 484 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Mechanics Bank Trust Department purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. 76.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MPC traded down $0.77 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $54.69. 5,588,965 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,855,961. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $36.01 billion, a PE ratio of 13.71, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $57.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.78. Marathon Petroleum Corp has a 12 month low of $43.96 and a 12 month high of $69.65.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.71. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 7.42%. The firm had revenue of $31.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.41 EPS. Marathon Petroleum’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Corp will post 6.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This is a positive change from Marathon Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.24%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.91%.

MPC has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $77.00 to $69.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Marathon Petroleum has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.45.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent petroleum product refiners, marketers and transporters in the United States. The company operates through the following segments: Refining & Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals and trucks that the company owns or operates.

