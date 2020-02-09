Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ Sells 500 Shares of Guardant Health Inc (NASDAQ:GH)

Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ decreased its holdings in shares of Guardant Health Inc (NASDAQ:GH) by 8.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ’s holdings in Guardant Health were worth $410,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Guardant Health by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Guardant Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,103,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in shares of Guardant Health by 55.0% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 38,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,972,000 after buying an additional 13,500 shares in the last quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd raised its position in shares of Guardant Health by 44.0% during the 4th quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 115,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,020,000 after buying an additional 35,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Guardant Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. 78.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on GH shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Guardant Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Guardant Health in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Guardant Health from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Guardant Health in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Guardant Health in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Guardant Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.33.

In other news, COO Amirali Talasaz sold 62,587 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.71, for a total transaction of $5,051,396.77. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 71,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,807,165.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Michael J. Wiley sold 6,779 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.01, for a total transaction of $542,387.79. Insiders sold a total of 191,840 shares of company stock worth $15,181,678 over the last three months. 13.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Guardant Health stock traded down $0.68 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $78.48. The stock had a trading volume of 545,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 724,116. Guardant Health Inc has a 52-week low of $38.88 and a 52-week high of $112.21. The company has a fifty day moving average of $80.08 and a 200 day moving average of $79.40.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.25. Guardant Health had a negative net margin of 40.99% and a negative return on equity of 11.70%. The company had revenue of $60.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.94) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 180.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Guardant Health Inc will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers liquid biopsy tests for advanced stage cancer, such as Guardant360, a molecular diagnostic test that measures various cancer-related genes; and GuardantOMNI, a broader gene panel, including genes associated with homologous recombination repair deficiency and biomarkers for immuno-oncology applications.

