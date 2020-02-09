Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ Takes Position in GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- (NASDAQ:GWPH)

Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ bought a new stake in GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- (NASDAQ:GWPH) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 2,750 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- by 192.5% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 234 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- by 322.6% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 262 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its position in GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- by 54.6% during the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 283 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC boosted its position in GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- by 300.0% during the third quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 981 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GWPH traded up $8.41 on Friday, hitting $126.65. The stock had a trading volume of 1,335,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 599,901. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 6.60 and a current ratio of 7.33. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $110.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $124.50. GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- has a 1-year low of $95.71 and a 1-year high of $196.00.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- to $222.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- in a research report on Monday, October 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.82.

In other GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- news, Chairman Geoffrey W. Dr Guy sold 420,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.41, for a total value of $45,532,200.00. Also, CEO Justin D. Gover sold 5,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.17, for a total transaction of $48,967.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 568,865 shares in the company, valued at $5,216,492.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,328,916 shares of company stock worth $54,107,850 over the last quarter. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- Company Profile

GW Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing cannabinoid prescription medicines using botanical extracts derived from the Cannabis plant. Its lead product is Epidiolex, an oral medicine for the treatment of refractory childhood epilepsies, as well as for the treatment of Dravet syndrome, Lennox-Gastaut syndrome, tuberous sclerosis complex, and infantile spasms.

